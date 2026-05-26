Iran will base itself in Mexico for the 2026 World Cup instead of the United States, according to the country's football federation president. It is a late switch that reflects the political tension surrounding the tournament. Federation president Mehdi Taj had said earlier that FIFA had approved Iran's request to relocate its team camp from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, following meetings with tournament officials in Istanbul and a virtual discussion with FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom. "Our base camp will be in Tijuana, close to the Pacific Ocean and on the U.S.-Mexico border, but inside Mexican territory," Taj said. "The agreement has been approved by FIFA and there are no issues remaining."

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said late last night that her government agreed to allow the Iranian national football team to stay in Mexico during the World Cup," We have no reason to deny them the possibility of staying in Mexico," she said. FIFA, though, is still to confirm this change.

The move comes less than 3-weeks before the start of the World Cup and follows months of uncertainty caused by the ongoing military conflict between Iran and the United States.

Iran are still scheduled to play their group-stage matches in the U.S., with games set for SoFi Stadium in California and Lumen Field in Seattle. Their first match is on 15th June vs New Zealand, followed by matches against Belgium and Egypt.

But the political backdrop has complicated preparations for the team ever since tensions escalated earlier this year.

Back in February, the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, had announced it would host Iran's training base during the tournament. Planning for the camp was still ongoing as recently as last week, with local law enforcement agencies reportedly coordinating security arrangements.

But Iran's federation has repeatedly raised concerns over travel, visas and security.

In March, shortly after the conflict intensified, Iranian officials openly discussed the possibility of moving all of the country's World Cup matches to Mexico. That request was rejected by FIFA. They said that the original match schedule would remain unchanged.

U.S. President Donald Trump had also added to the uncertainty after saying on social media that it may not be "appropriate" for Iran's team to participate in the tournament "for their own life and safety." Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio later clarified that Iran's national team would be welcome in the United States for the competition.

Still, Iranian officials continued discussions with FIFA and tournament organizers. Earlier this month, the federation demanded guarantees over visas and travel access for all players, staff and officials attached to the team.

Those concerns were not unfounded. Several Iranian football officials, including Mehdi Taj, were previously denied entry to the United States ahead of December's World Cup draw because of alleged links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Some officials also reportedly missed the recent FIFA Congress in Canada because of visa complications.

Despite the tensions, Iran's federation has maintained that the national team will compete in the World Cup "without retreating from our beliefs, culture and convictions," they have also urged FIFA to address their concerns ahead of the tournament.

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