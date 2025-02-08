Harry Kane said he was still "improving" after scoring two penalties as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 3-0 on Friday to go nine points clear of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. There were few chances in the first half but Kane signalled his intent 30 seconds after the break, rattling the crossbar with a shot from outside the box. Kane was key in winning Bayern's first penalty and breaking Bremen's stubborn resistance. The England captain tussled with defender Anthony Young and headed a chipped cross unsighted against the Bremen man's arm, which was slightly extended.

The England captain stepped up and converted the spot kick, sending goalkeeper Michael Zetterer the wrong way. Leroy Sane tapped in a Konrad Laimer cross from close range for Bayern's second in the 82nd minute. In stoppage time, Young was again at fault and penalised for a foul on Jamal Musiala.

Kane stepped up and converted, bringing his penalty streak to 29 in a row for club and country. The former Spurs striker has 21 goals in 19 league games for Bayern this season, including nine penalties.

Despite his remarkable record, Kane, 31, told DAZN he was still improving. "I had a couple of other chances which could've gone my way, if I was a bit more ruthless, but there's still room for improvement, with the left foot especially," he said.

He added: "Throughout the season there's going to be tight games like tonight and you need moments to break through. As a striker, I take the responsibility to break the deadlock and get the 1-0."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany praised Kane's work ethic. "I see everything he does, not just in games but at training. It's not luck, he works very, very hard on it," the coach told DAZN.

Defending champions Leverkusen travel to Wolfsburg on Saturday and can cut Bayern's lead back to six points with a win. Bayern play away at Leverkusen next week in a match bookended by a two-legged Champions League knockout tie against Celtic.

Advertisement

"Two big away games next week it's going to be tough," Kane said. "But for us it's about competing against ourselves, pushing our level, and seeing how far we can take it."

Bremen fought hard but were undermanned, on and off the field. Coach Ole Werner along with defenders Niklas Stark and Marco Friedl were all missing due to red cards in the 1-0 home win against in-form Mainz last time out, while attackers Leonardo Bittencourt and Romano Schmid were sidelined with muscle strains.

A frustrated Bremen striker Marvin Ducksch complained about Bayern's first spot kick, for handball, telling DAZN "if that happened to us, we don't get that penalty."

Despite the loss, Bremen sit eighth, one point behind the European placings, as they bid for a return to continental competition for the first time since 2010-11.

Advertisement