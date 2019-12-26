I-League: Real Kashmir Beat Chennai City FC To Register First Win Of Season

Real Kashmir FC registered their first win of the I-League season as they went on to defeat defending champions Chennai City FC 2-1 at the TRC Ground in Srinagar on Thursday. Danish Farooq gave the hosts the lead before Bazie Armand doubled their advantage. Syed Suhail Pasha pulled one back for the visitors, but the Snow Leopards held on to bag all three points. Back in front of their Srinagar faithful, it was Kashmir who kicked-off the proceedings, being firmly in the driving seat. The first opening of the match arrived in the 7th minute, when a cross from Kallum Higginbotham found Mason Robertson, who tried an audacious chip over Nauzet Garcia Santana, but the Chennai custodian showed quick reflexes to deny him.

In the 13th minute, some smart footwork by Danish Farooq, followed by an exquisite rabona flick with his weaker foot put Higginbotham through down the right. The Englishman bulldozed his way into the six-yard box and passed it across goal for Mason Robertson to tap it into an open net, but the ever so reliable Scot made a total hash of it, flicking it over instead which again fell to a lurking Bazie Armand and to everyone's surprise, he missed the target too.

The deadlock was broken in the 22nd minute when an exquisite set-piece delivery from Higginbotham found Danish Farooq in the box, who waved off his marker and made just the right contact with his head, to give Real Kashmir the lead through a clinical header. Santana got a hand to it, but the sheer venom in the header took it past him.

The hosts then doubled their lead in the 27th minute. Yet again, it was Higginbotham who was involved in the mix. He cut inside on the left, which created some space for him to deliver another immaculate delivery into the eighteen box and Bazie Armand was at the right place and at the right time to soar the highest and head it into the top corner, leaving Santana stranded between the sticks.

Kashmir almost added a third in the 39th minute, when Mason Robertson was through yet again and with Roberto Eslava on his toes, he took it past the Chennai skipper and fired across goal aiming for the far post, but it sailed inches wide, much to Akbar Nawas' relief as Real Kashmir headed into half-time with a two-goal cushion.

Chennai City came out in the second half, knowing very well that they need to pull one back sooner rather than later.

The visitors put their half-time team talk into practice when they reduced the deficit in the 48th minute. A cheeky back flick by Pravitto Rajju generated just the right elevation for Jockson Dhas to head it past Phurba Lachenpa in the Kashmir goal to bring the game right back in the balance.

Despite Chennai's newfound surge, it was Kashmir however who looked likelier to score the next goal.

In the 68th minute, the game should have been put to bed but Loveday Okechukwu, who was completely unmarked failed to tap in another Higinbotham set-piece, blasting it high and wide.

In the closing stages of the game, the visitors failed to stitch together any real threat as the Snow Leopards held on to register their first win of their Hero I-League campaign, duly rewarding the Srinagar aficionados who braved the cold to get firmly behind their team.

The win takes Real Kashmir to seventh place in the I-League standings with five points, while the defending champions drop to eighth place with the same tally, but with an inferior goal difference.