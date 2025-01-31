Champions League Round Of 16 Draw Live Streaming: The draw for the UEFA Champions League playoff stage will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday. After a thrilling end to the revamped group stage, the focus now shifts to the knockout playoffs with some interesting matchups in store. After failing to secure direct entries into the Round of 16, 15-time champions Real Madrid and 2023 winners Manchester City will hope to get favourable draws, knowing that they could end up facing each other in the playoffs.

Former champions like Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan and last season's runners up Borussia Dortmund are part of the draw.

As far as the format of the draw is concerned, the teams that finished from ninth to 24th in the standings enter the draw for this eliminator round, in which the 16 sides will be paired off in two-legged ties to determine the final eight in the Round of 16.

When will the UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw will take place on Friday, January 31.

Where will the UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

What time will the UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw start?

The UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw?

The UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw?

The UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

