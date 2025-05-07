Hansi Flick said that his Barcelona players will bounce back from their dramatic Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter Milan, a tie which finished 7-6 on aggregate for the Italians after two epic matches. Barca were gunning for a quadruple in Flick's first season as coach but will have to go again in Europe's top club competition after a defeat which was hard to digest. "I'm proud of my team, I'm proud of your team, we gave everything, and sometimes it's like that," Flick told reporters.

"We have to accept it, and we start again next season. To win the Champions League, this is one of our goals... We will be back next season."

Barca now have to pick themselves up to face Real Madrid on Sunday, when they will try to extend their four-point lead over their arch rivals at the top of La Liga.

Flick has already won the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey and is still favourite to complete a domestic treble.

"And of course, La Liga, it will be also a tough match on Sunday but we also give everything," added Flick.

"When they (the players) look in the mirror when they arrive at home at three or four o'clock in the night, or in the morning, I think they can be very proud."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)