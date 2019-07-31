Fans Urge Kapil Dev To Skip East Bengal's Foundation Day Event

Kapil Dev, who is slated to attend East Bengal Club's Foundation Day event on Thursday to receive club's highest honour 'Bharat Gaurav', was on Wednesday urged by several people on Twitter to boycott the event, IANS reported. According to the report, the fans were questioning club's poor handling of footballers, including unprofessional behaviour against Joby Justin. A day before club's foundation day celebration, a hashtag "#KapilDevBoycottEB" started trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets:

Check out guys This is unfair that our Players harassed by the club and forcing them to accept forged new contract! What thuggery is this? @EastBengalFC ?? @therealkapildev @praful_patel #KapilDevBoycottEB — It's (@IAandhi) July 31, 2019

Okay so now East Bengal is dragging @therealKapilDev into this dirt. They have no shame. @eastbengalfc grow some consciousness before thinking of calling the legend. #KapilDevBoycottEB — Ravi Rana (@raviranabjp) July 31, 2019

Sportsman like Kapil Dev should not spoil his reputation by associating with unprofessionala like @eastbengalfc @therealKapilDev #KapilDevBoycottEB — 12th Man (@Imroopal) July 31, 2019

How can @therealkapildev ruin his owning reputation by associating with these clubs. #KapilDevBoycottEB — Jamod Kishan (@JamodKishan5) July 31, 2019

First the news of Jobby's forgery case, Earlier Ruidas, John Dias, Sukhdev. Now @QuessConnect pulling out. @eastbengalfc this is wake up call from 100 yrs of slumber. @therealkapildev #KapilDevBoycottEB — Digital Salman (@salman3126) July 31, 2019

Kapil Dev, who led India to its first ever World Cup in 1983 and is one of the greatest all-rounders to have ever played the game, is scheduled to land in the city on Thursday morning.

"Kapil Dev is coming. He will be here by tomorrow morning. We don't know about any Twitter trend. We would prefer to ignore them," a top East Bengal official told IANS.

Kapil had signed for East Bengal on June 22, 1992 and played for 27 minutes six days later as a substitute forward in an exhibition match against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan.

