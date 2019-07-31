 
Fans Urge Kapil Dev To Skip East Bengal's Foundation Day Event

Updated: 31 July 2019 16:07 IST
East Bengal fans asked Kapil Dev to boycott Foundation Day celebrations alleging unprofessional running of the club.

Fans Urge Kapil Dev To Skip East Bengal
Kapil Dev is slated to attend East Bengal Club's Foundation Day event on Thursday. © AFP

Kapil Dev, who is slated to attend East Bengal Club's Foundation Day event on Thursday to receive club's highest honour 'Bharat Gaurav', was on Wednesday urged by several people on Twitter to boycott the event, IANS reported. According to the report, the fans were questioning club's poor handling of footballers, including unprofessional behaviour against Joby Justin. A day before club's foundation day celebration, a hashtag "#KapilDevBoycottEB" started trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets:

Kapil Dev, who led India to its first ever World Cup in 1983 and is one of the greatest all-rounders to have ever played the game, is scheduled to land in the city on Thursday morning.

"Kapil Dev is coming. He will be here by tomorrow morning. We don't know about any Twitter trend. We would prefer to ignore them," a top East Bengal official told IANS.

Kapil had signed for East Bengal on June 22, 1992 and played for 27 minutes six days later as a substitute forward in an exhibition match against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan.

(With IANS inputs)

