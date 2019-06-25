 
"Memories To Last A Lifetime": When Kapil Dev's India Team Stunned Entire World

Updated: 25 June 2019 11:32 IST

Mohinder Amarnath starred with the ball for India at the 1983 World Cup as he picked three crucial wickets to bundles West Indies for 140 runs.

Kapil Dev lifting 1983 cricket World Cup trophy. © Twitter

Kapil Dev led the Indian cricket team to their maiden World Cup triumph at the 1983 World Cup, 36 years ago, on this day. Team India had stunned the entire world by lifting the World Cup trophy, thrashing West Indies by 43 runs at Lord's. It was 1983 World Cup's historic win which boosted Indian cricket in true sense. People say that the golden era of Indian Cricket started under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, but the foundation was laid down by the cricket legend Kapil Dev, under whom India raised their cricketing flag high by winning World Cup on this day in 1983.

The official Twitter handle of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture of delighted Kapil Dev receiving the World Cup 1983 trophy.

Presently, there is a fear among other cricket playing nations whenever they play against India as the team has some big names in it.

But in the past, the scenario was totally different, team was unrecognized and was not even counted as the contender for the World Cup.

As 'great efforts springs naturally from great attitude', the same happened with the unrecognized Indian side. With their oodles of prowess, Kapil Dev and brigade played some stupendous cricket, when the odds seemed entirely against them.

Even after losing the toss in the final high-voltage game against dangerous West Indies, the side played flawlessly.

India playing XI was consisted of K Srikkanth, Sunil Gavaskar, SM Patil, Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, Roger Binny, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Kirti Azad and Balwinder Sandhu.

After being asked to bat, India put a total of just 183 runs in 54.4 overs.

But, Mohinder Amarnath came as shocker for the West Indies and took 3 crucial wickets of their side, which led to their submission at a score of 140 runs. Amarnath was the man of the match of the nail-biting contest.

That was a historic night for India, when former Indian skipper Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup trophy. This actually tuned the transformation of the Indian Cricket. After this terrific win, Cricket was not an exotic affair for the nation and people took interest in the game with full enthusiasm, love and excitement.

Presently, Indian team is led by Virat Kohli and playing some tremendous cricket in the ongoing World Cup 2019. The side is ranked third in points table. After beating Afghanistan, India will lock horns with West Indies on June 27 in Old Trafford.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Mohinder Bhardwaj Amarnath BCCI Cricket Kapil Dev
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table.
