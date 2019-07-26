 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, Shantha Rangaswamy To Pick India's Next Head Coach

Updated: 26 July 2019 18:12 IST

The interviews for the post of head coach for Team India are likely to take place on August 13 or 14.

Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, Shantha Rangaswamy To Pick India
Kapil Dev-led panel has been handed the responsibility to pick India's next head coach. © AFP

Kapil Dev, the former India captain along with Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy have been picked by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to select India's next head coach. The trio will replace Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) after they stepped down from their posts due to conflict of interest. "The trio have been appointed as the CAC. It is a legal appointment but about conflict of interest, we will have to find out. The announcement for the coach will be made once the interviews are done," CoA chief Vinod Rai was quoted as saying by IANS.

"The interviews are likely to take place on August 13 and/or 14. Virat Kohli will not have any input on the selection of next coach. Selectors will decide on the next support staff," Vinod Rai said.

Rai also added that there will be no review meeting as the team leaves for the West Indies to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches, but manager World Cup Sunil Subramaniam's report will be discussed.

"There will be no review meeting of the World Cup as the team leaves in a few days from now and there is hardly any time. The manager's report will be discussed," he said.

The deadline for filling the applications for the head coach and support staff is July 30.

The CoA is also set to meet the Amicus Curiae to discuss the matter of whether the likes of Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman can continue in their positions as commentators while holding other positions.

"We will speak to the Amicus and the matter will be brought up with the Supreme Court to decide on the issue," a CoA member said.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Kapil Dev Anshuman Dattajirao Gaekwad Cricket BCCI
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli will not have any input on the selection of next coach
  • Selectors will decide on the next support staff
  • No review meeting of the World Cup, manager's report will be discussed
Related Articles
Roger Binny Celebrates His 64th Birthday, Wishes Pour In On Twitter
Roger Binny Celebrates His 64th Birthday, Wishes Pour In On Twitter
Kapil Dev-Led Panel Front-Runner To Pick Team India Coach, But No Decision Before Supreme Court Hearing
Kapil Dev-Led Panel Front-Runner To Pick Team India Coach, But No Decision Before Supreme Court Hearing
"Memories To Last A Lifetime": When Kapil Dev
"Memories To Last A Lifetime": When Kapil Dev's India Team Stunned The Entire World
After Shikhar Dhawan Injury, Kapil Dev Says Leave Choice Of Opener To Selectors
After Shikhar Dhawan Injury, Kapil Dev Says Leave Choice Of Opener To Selectors
Pakistan Batsman Imam-ul-Haq Breaks Kapil Dev
Pakistan Batsman Imam-ul-Haq Breaks Kapil Dev's 36-Year-Old Record
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.