Former England captain Michael Vaughan tore into the International Cricket Council (ICC), alleging that the global body prioritises requests from "powerful boards" far more than others. England, West Indies, and South Africa have all been waiting to fly out of India since their campaigns ended. However, England - the latest team to be knocked out of the tournament - were surprisingly the first to fly home, while West Indies and South Africa continue to wait for travel arrangements to be made by the ICC.

The South Africa and West Indies cricket teams remain stuck in Kolkata following their T20 World Cup exits. South Africa lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals on 4 March, while the West Indies were eliminated after a five-wicket defeat to India in the Super Eights on 1 March.

The teams are waiting for charter flights arranged by the ICC due to airspace restrictions caused by the Middle East conflict.

"So England got knocked out on Thursday, get a charter home today... West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata... SA in the same position... That's where the power is all wrong. All teams in this situation should be treated the same. Just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn't count," Vaughan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), lashing out at the ICC.

So England got knocked out on Thurs get a charter home today .. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata .. SA in the same position .. That's where the power is all wrong .. All teams in this situation should be treated the same .. just because you are more… — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 7, 2026

It has been learned that South Africa and West Indies will fly together from Kolkata, likely stopping in Johannesburg before heading to Antigua. Both teams are still awaiting confirmation on when exactly they will depart, but the understanding is that it will be on Sunday.

Cricket West Indies also released a statement on the situation, confirming that they are working towards a solution. "CWI has remained in constant dialogue with the players, team management, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) since their last match against India. While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean," the statement read.

With ANI Inputs