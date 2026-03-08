Out of all the Playing XIs that India have fielded in the T20 World Cup 2026, today's is the most important. The chosen group will decide whether India defy history or end up getting defeated themselves. With a power-packed line-up like New Zealand standing in front of them, India need to get every act right to taste success. However, there are some concerning aspects for India. Their prime opener Abhishek Sharma, the world No. 1 T20I batter, has not been among the runs at all. Their premier spinner Varun Chakravarthy, the world No. 1 T20I bowler, has been expensive in the past few matches.

The good thing for India is that almost all their batters, barring Abhishek, are among the runs - Sanju Samson (232 runs, 4 matches), Ishan Kishan (263 runs, 8 matches), Suryakumar Yadav (242 runs, 8 matches), and Shivam Dube (209 runs, 8 matches). Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma have 199 runs each in eight matches.

Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah (10 wickets), Arshdeep Singh (9 wickets) and Axar Patel (8 wickets) have been consistent. Pandya has also been among the wickets.

Question marks remain over Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 89 runs in seven games, with health issues due to food poisoning and the weight of three successive ducks to start the tournament seemingly affecting his rhythm and confidence. During the semifinal clash against England at Wankhede Stadium, an aerial flick against off-spinner Will Jacks ended his stay for just nine off seven balls, taking his tally to 89 runs in seven innings this World Cup, with only one half-century.

However, he might still make it to the XI.

Meanwhile, the intrigue over Varun Chakravarthy's spot in the playing XI for the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand refused to die down on the eve of the summit clash in Ahmedabad, according to news agency PTI.

At the training session, there was no definitive way of confirming that Chakravarthy could take his place for granted.

He kept largely to himself. The Tamil Nadu spinner did some single-wicket bowling with bowling coach Morne Morkel watching closely from behind the nets.

All this while, Suryakumar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar were engaged in a chat a short distance away, standing on the match strip.

After a while, Chakravarthy walked back and quietly sat on a blue ice box, observing the proceedings as Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma took turns bowling in the adjacent net. There might be a chance that India take the ultimate call of bringing in Kuldeep for the final.

India's Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.