After scoring twice in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo will now make his official debut for Al-Nassr on Sunday. Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr on 31st December 2022, had to wait a long time for his maiden appearance in the league due to registration issues, as well as a two-match ban imposed by Football Association (FA) during his Manchester United days. In a video shared by Al-Nassr, Ronaldo was seen gearing up for the match against Ettifaq at the King Saud University Stadium.

In the video, Ronaldo was seen sweating it out with his teammates, while also taking instructions from head coach Rudi Garcia.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo made his first appearance since joining Al-Nassr, scoring twice for the Riyadh XI in a 4-5 defeat to PSG. He was named 'Player of the match' for his exploits.

The 37-year-old found the scoresheet twice, once from the penalty spot and the other time through a header.

PSG were reduced to 10 men after Juan Bernat was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Salem Aldawsari, who had scored the winner for Saudi Arabia against Argentina in the World Cup last year.

In the second half, Mbappe put PSG back in front, turning his marker inside-out and laying on an easy finish for Sergio Ramos, before Hyun-soo Jang found a third equaliser for the hosts.

But Mbappe thumped home a penalty and Hugo Ekitike scored to make it 5-3 before Brazilian striker Talisca grabbed the Riyadh team's fourth goal at the death.

It was the first outing in oil-rich Saudi for Ronaldo, who will make his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr on Sunday after signing for more than 200 million euros, according to a source close to the club.

The veteran Portuguese star will be paid an additional 200 million euros, the source told AFP, to be an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's expected 2030 World Cup joint hosting bid with Egypt and Greece.

As far as the Saudi Pro League table is concerned, Al-Nassr (30) are one point behind leaders Al-Ittihad (31), who have played a game more.

Ettifaq, on the other hand, are 10th with16 points.

(With AFP Inputs)

