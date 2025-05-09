Real Madrid's season appeared disastrous a few weeks ago but if Carlo Ancelotti's side can finally beat rivals Barcelona in Sunday's La Liga Clasico, their title defence will be resuscitated. Madrid were left licking their wounds after a Champions League quarter-final thrashing by Arsenal, and coach Ancelotti is poised to depart at the end of the season, but it could yet be with a major trophy in his hands. Barcelona's European exit at the hands of Inter Milan on Tuesday brightened spirits in the Spanish capital and if Madrid can overhaul the Catalans at the top of the table, they could transform their season.

The nature of Madrid's rivalry with Barcelona means winning La Liga could either feel great or underwhelming, depending on how their nemesis fares in Europe.

With Barcelona's quadruple dream crushed by Inter, should Madrid defend their title they could even classify their season as a success.

The Catalans, who currently lead by four points with four matches remaining, would be left with only the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, both of which they won by beating Real Madrid in the final.

To do that Madrid must manage something they have not been able to pull off all season -- winning a Clasico.

"We will have a great opportunity, we have to prepare well -- it's an almost decisive match," said Ancelotti.

The teams have faced off three times and Barcelona triumphed on each occasion, in the two aforementioned finals and in the first league clash at the Santiago Bernabeu in October.

Barcelona netted 12 goals across the four games, conceding four, with Hansi Flick's side outplaying Madrid on each occasion.

However their meeting in Seville in April in the Copa del Rey final was the closest Ancelotti's team have come.

Madrid took the game to extra-time and their Italian coach discovered a set-up which allowed his team to take Barca to the wire.

Operating in the second half with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe as the forwards, and Rodrygo Goes substituted, Madrid found the balance they have badly lacked at times this season.

"The last match was competitive, we were very close to winning and I don't think we have to invent a lot of new things (tactically)," said Ancelotti.

"We have to try and play a serious game, and we will do so with all the confidence in the world.

"Despite all our problems, the fact we are here and we can fight in this match is something beautiful."

Last weekend against Celta Vigo Ancelotti also afforded Turkish 20-year-old Arda Guler a rare start and he impressed in midfield, providing impetus which the retired Toni Kroos gave last season, as Madrid won a La Liga and Champions League double.

Guler also impressed as a substitute in the Copa final and Ancelotti may start him at the Olympic stadium this weekend.

"At Madrid you have to suck it up on the bench before you become an indisputable start in this team -- Arda has the profile of a player who could be a starter at Madrid," said Ancelotti.

"He sucked it up on the bench, he didn't get annoyed and he has evolved... he's not the same Guler from last September."

Player to watch: Alexander Sorloth

Atletico Madrid's Norwegian target man has played a key role off the bench this season but in the final weeks of the campaign, coach Diego Simeone is giving him more chances from the start. He is set to lead the line against his former side Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Key stats

8 - league games without a win for relegation-battling Leganes ahead of their key clash against Espanyol on Sunday.

25 - goals for La Liga top scorer, Barca's Robert Lewandowski, with Mbappe trailing by one.

91 - times Barca have found the net this season in the top flight, no other side has reached 70.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)