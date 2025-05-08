The Indian senior women's team will play two FIFA international friendly matches against Uzbekistan in the May/June window, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Thursday. The two matches against Uzbekistan will be played on May 30 and June 3 at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru. The Blue Tigresses, coached by Crispin Chettri, are preparing for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, having begun their camp in Bengaluru on May 1. India have been drawn in Group B, where they are set to face Mongolia (June 23), Timor-Leste (June 29), Iraq (July 2), and hosts Thailand (July 5), in Chiang Mai.

India, who are at 69th position in the FIFA Women's Rankings, have played Uzbekistan, ranked 50th, on 13 occasions.

The White Wolves have come out victorious on nine occasions, while the Blue Tigresses have won one match. Three matches between the two sides have ended in draws.

FIFA Women's International Friendlies: May 30: India vs Uzbekistan; Padukone-Dravid CSE June 3: India vs Uzbekistan; Padukone-Dravid CSE India probables: Goalkeepers: Payal Basude, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Keisham Melody Chanu, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi.

Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Martina Thokchom, Shubhangi Singh, Sanju, Malati Munda, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Viksit Bara, Hemam Shilky Devi.

Midfielders: Kiran Pisda, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Muskan Subba, Lisham Babina Devi, Karthika Angamuthu, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Sangita Basfore, Priyadharshini S, Baby Sana, Santosh, Anju Tamang.

Forwards: Mousumi Murmu, Malavika P, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth, Sulanjana Raul, Lynda Kom Serto, Rimpa Haldar, Manisha Naik, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sumati Kumari, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei.

Head Coach: Crispin Chettri Assistant Coach: Priya PV Goalkeeper Coach: Dipankar Choudhury.

