Cristiano Ronaldo was certainly at his best on Saturday as the player netted as many as three goals in his new club Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League match against Damac at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium. The first goal of Ronaldo's hat-trick came through a penalty shot in the 18th minute, before he doubled the lead for his side in the 23rd minute. Before the first half could end, Ronaldo completed a hat-trick, his second in the last three games in the league. Al-Nassr cruised to a 3-0 victory as none of the sides could score any goal in the second half of the game.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick here:

Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to Saudi club Al-Nassr was filled with rumours and controversies. During the initial days of the transfer, there were reports of a dissent among the Al-Nassr players regarding Ronaldo becoming the club captain. However, his teammate - Uzbekistani midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov - opened up about the situation inside the dressing room and explained the situation and team reactions around Ronaldo's appointment as skipper. He also made it clear that it was a simple decision for the team to accept the Portuguese superstar.

"It'd be a little strange if the rest of the players are captaining Ronaldo. We expected it. Our former captain willingly handed over the armband [to Cristiano Ronaldo] without any problems. I think this is the best solution. It cannot be otherwise," the Uzbekistan midfielder told Sports.ru.

(With AFP inputs)

