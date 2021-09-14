The UEFA Champions League is set for a massive fixture on Wednesday (IST) as Barcelona FC will host Bayern Munich FC at Camp Nou. Ronald Koeman's team has lost two of their last Champions League matches at home. The last time when the two sides met was in August 2020, when Bayern Munich thrashed the Catalan club 8-2. The home side, playing their first Champions League match after Lionel Messi's exit, will try to do their best and erase the memories of the horrific loss. With the departure of Messi to Paris-Saint Germain, the under-pressure Barcelona side will also look to start Group E with a win.

Where will the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League match be played?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League match will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

When will the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League match be played?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League match will be played on September 15 (IST).

What time will the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League match begin?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League match?

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League match will be available on Sony LIV and Jio TV. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

