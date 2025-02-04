Napoli announced on Monday the signing of AC Milan attacker Noah Okafor following the departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia last month. Switzerland's Okafor arrives at the Serie A leaders on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy. Georgia's Kvaratskhelia left Napoli in January for Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth a reported 70 million euros ($72 million). "Welcome Noah," Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis said on X.

De Laurentiis had attempted to sign Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi and Fenerbahce's Allan Saint-Maximim before turning his attention to Okafor.

The 24-year-old has scored just one goal in 11 league games for Milan this season having joined from Salzburg in July 2023.

Napoli are three points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan in Serie A before they welcome Udinese on Sunday.

