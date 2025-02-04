Noah Okafor Joins Napoli As Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Replacement
Switzerland's Noah Okafor arrives at the Serie A leaders on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy.
Napoli announced on Monday the signing of AC Milan attacker Noah Okafor following the departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia last month. Switzerland's Okafor arrives at the Serie A leaders on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy. Georgia's Kvaratskhelia left Napoli in January for Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth a reported 70 million euros ($72 million). "Welcome Noah," Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis said on X.
De Laurentiis had attempted to sign Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi and Fenerbahce's Allan Saint-Maximim before turning his attention to Okafor.
The 24-year-old has scored just one goal in 11 league games for Milan this season having joined from Salzburg in July 2023.
Napoli are three points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan in Serie A before they welcome Udinese on Sunday.
