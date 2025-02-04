Big-money transfers were few and far between on continental Europe during the winter transfer window, as clubs in Spain, Germany, Italy and France had a quiet month with only a few exceptions. AFP Sport rounds up some of the key moves:

All quiet in Spain

Spanish clubs do not tend to splash their cash in the winter transfer windows and this season's was even quieter than usual.

Real Betis loaned Manchester United winger Antony until the end of the season, with the Brazilian aiming to reignite his career in Seville after it stagnated at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, former Barcelona midfielder Arthur moved on loan to Girona from Juventus, also hoping to find form back in Catalonia, and Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic headed to Las Palmas also on a temporary basis.

Leipzig tie down Simons

The Bundesliga's incoming winter transfer window was quiet too, with the notable exception of RB Leipzig, who smashed their transfer record to make Xavi Simons' loan from Paris Saint-Germain permanent for 50 million euros ($52 million).

Bayern Munich's main deadline-day news was goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's one-year extension, with their reported pursuit of Chelsea winger Christopher Nkunku falling through.

Reluctant to lose wantaway forward Mathys Tel, the German giants sent the young Frenchman to Tottenham Hotspur on a six-month loan. Eintracht Frankfurt brought in Elye Wahi from Marseille for 25 million euros to replace Omar Marmoush, now with Manchester City.

Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen reacted to their injury woes by bringing in Aston Villa's Emi Buendia and Mario Hermoso from Roma, both on six-month loan deals.

Struggling Borussia Dortmund, who sit 11th in the Bundesliga table, brought in Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka on a loan deal and signed Sweden left-back Daniel Svensson, but a deadline day move for Lyon's Rayan Cherki collapsed.

Milan, Juve make moves in Italy

In Italy, AC Milan and Juventus reacted to poor starts to the season by making swoops in the January window.

Milan, well off the pace at the top of the table in Serie A, allowed Spain's Euro 2024-winning skipper Alvaro Morata to join Galatasaray on loan, and spent big to sign a replacement in the shape of Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord.

England right-back Kyle Walker, a loan signing from Manchester City has also headed to Milan.

Meanwhile Juve moved to address their problems in attack with the signing of France forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan until the end of the season from PSG, where he had fallen out of favour. Kolo Muani has already scored three goals in two games since moving to Turin.

Another notable move saw struggling Como sign England international midfielder Dele Alli, who had been without a club since leaving Everton at the end of last season.

PSG sign Kvaratskhelia

PSG, unsurprisingly, made the single biggest splash in France with the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli for a reported 70 million euros ($72m).

The recruitment of the thrilling Georgian winger will further strengthen the PSG attack heading into the Champions League knockout phase.

However, the busiest club in Ligue 1 has been struggling Rennes, who have spent big in an attempt to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Monday's six signings, including Jordanian forward Musa al-Tamari from Montpellier, brought their total outlay to close to 70 million euros, with other signings including Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana from Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia and France international goalkeeper Brice Samba from Lens.

Moving away from Rennes was Amine Gouiri, the Algerian international forward who has joined Marseille as a replacement for Wahi.

Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille also signed Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer from AC Milan on loan with an option to buy as they bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Meanwhile Lyon have been hit with a transfer ban as they fight huge debts, but were allowed to sign Argentina playmaker Thiago Almada on loan from Brazilian champions Botafogo, who have the same owner in John Textor.

