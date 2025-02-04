Unarguably one of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the most decorated footballers of all time. No playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has dominated the world of football for more than a decade, while also competing for Lionel Messi for the biggest of awards. Ronaldo and Messi have been part of an intense debate for years, with fans divided over who the better footballer is. For the first time ever in history, Ronaldo himself has admitted that people may prefer Messi or even other greats like Pele and Maradona.

Ronaldo has no problems in admitting that certain people might prefer Messi over him but he isn't in agreement when someone says that he isn't a 'complete footballer'.

"I think I'm the most complete football player that has ever existed. People could like Messi, Maradona or Pele, and I respect it, but I'm the most complete.

"I'm the best player in football history. I haven't seen anyone better than me in football history and I'm saying truth from my heart," Ronaldo said in an interview with Spanish media outlet LaSexta TV.

During the interview, Ronaldo also revealed that he and Messi never had a 'bad relationship' over last 15 years in which they created a football duopoly.

"I've never had a bad relationship with Messi. We've shared 15 years of awards, and we've always gotten along well. I remember that I used to translate English for him, and it was very funny," says Cristiano.

"He defended his club and I mine, and his national team and I mine. I think we gave each other feedback. There were years when he wanted to play everything, and so did I. It was a healthy fight," the Portuguese stalwart added.

When asked if he is the best player in history, Ronaldo gave a typical response, highlighting his goal-scoring prowess.

" There are some things that don't make sense . What does a goalscorer mean? It's someone who puts the ball in the goal," the Al-Nassr player began.

" I think I'm the most complete player that has ever existed . I do everything in football. I play well with my head, I take good free kicks, I have a left foot, a right foot, I'm strong, I go out..."

Settling the big question, Ronaldo said that he hasn't seen anyone better than himself on the field of football.

"I think so, I have not seen anyone better than me . I tell you this from the heart."