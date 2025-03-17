Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Atletico Madrid will be hoping to cut the gap at the top of La Liga as they take on fellow title contenders FC Barcelona. Atletico suffered penalty shootout heartbreak in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game against arch-rivals Real Madrid in midweek, but now need to gear up for another challenging La Liga game. Atletico are just one point behind Barcelona, although the latter have played one game less. Barcelona have won six successive La Liga games, and look like slight favourites for the title. They will once again rely on their attacking trio of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski to fire them to victory.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2024-25 Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match will take place on Monday, March 17 (IST).

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match be held?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be held at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match start?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match will start at 01:30 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)