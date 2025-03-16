Tijjani Reijnders saved AC Milan's skin in Saturday's 2-1 win against Serie A upstarts Como, who gave Dele Alli his debut from the bench only for the former England international to be sent off moments later. Netherlands midfielder Reijnders struck in the 76th minute after a brilliant Tammy Abraham pass as Milan came from behind to placate angry home fans and move up to seventh in Italy's top flight. Sergio Conceicao's side are three points from the European places in large thanks to Reijnders who also slipped in Christian Pulisic to level the scores seven minutes after the break.

The 26-year-old also hit the bar shortly before rolling home his 13th goal of the season in all competitions, and went close to netting again with five minutes remaining.

"I always try my best for the team, to be important with goals and assists. Luckily today I could do it for the team," Reijnders told DAZN.

Reijnders' performance saved his teammates from a severe barracking at the end of the match as they were loudly booed and whistled off the pitch at half-time with Milan trailing to Lucas Da Cunha's 33rd-minute strike.

Regardless supporters continued to demand that owners, US investment firm RedBird, sell the club as they have at all recent matches, irritated by inconsistent displays below their lofty expectations.

"That's something that this season we are suffering from. I don't think it's the sharpness but we make personal mistakes and those things can happen," Reijnders added.

"We have to keep improving as I've said multiple times this season."

Dele Alli disaster

Defeat was harsh on Como who performed well on one of football's biggest stages and stay safely nestled in 13th place, seven points above the relegation zone.

Da Cunha was also unlucky not to double Como's lead moments before Pulisic's leveller as his goal was ruled out for a razor-thin offside.

"I think we played incredibly well... if I have to lose, let me lose like that because it's so enjoyable to see players play like that," said Como coach Cesc Fabregas.

The evening ended in the worst possible way for the lakeside club when late substitute Dele, who is trying to revive his career after a troubled few years since leaving Tottenham Hotspur, was shown a straight red card in the final minute for a rash challenge on Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Fabregas also saw red for dissent shortly afterwards as Como make the short trip back from Milan with nothing from another creditable display against more illustrious opposition.

"Dele Alli is a player who can score you a goal so I decided to give him that opportunity," said Fabregas.

"It's a serious mistake for a player of his experience in my opinion, there's nothing else to say. It was a clear red."

Verona boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation by winning 1-0 at Udinese which moved them seven points from the drop zone, while rock-bottom Monza edged closer to Serie B with a 1-1 draw with Parma.