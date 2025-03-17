Newcastle ended their 56-year trophy drought in stunning style as Dan Burn and Alexander Isak sealed a 2-1 win against Liverpool in the League Cup final on Sunday. Eddie Howe's side made history at Wembley with a superb display that left the runaway Premier League leaders shell-shocked. Burn put Newcastle ahead late in the first half and Isak's 27th goal in all competitions doubled their lead after the interval. Federico Chiesa got one back in the closing seconds, but Newcastle held on for their first major silverware since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

That success in the predecessor to the Europa League is a relic of a bygone era, but this long-awaited triumph will be forever etched in the memories of the Newcastle fans who turned one half of Wembley into a roiling sea of black and white with their ecstatic celebrations.

It was also Newcastle's first major domestic prize dating back 70 years to the 1955 FA Cup.

Since the Magpies lifted the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, 30 different English teams had won silverware, while Liverpool had clinched 38 major trophies in that time.

But after losing the 2023 League Cup final against Manchester United, Howe's team returned to Wembley and set the record straight at last.

Newcastle had endured five relegations to the second tier since their last trophy, with club legends like Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne and Malcolm MacDonald failing to win silverware in their time on Tyneside.

Aside from a brief period when Kevin Keegan's self-styled "entertainers" challenged for the title in the 1990s, Newcastle have endured decades of underachievement and self-inflicted wounds that rendered them a laughing stock for long periods.

Advertisement

All that changed in 2021 when a Saudi-backed consortium completed a takeover from unpopular owner Mike Ashley and quickly hired Howe as their manager.

Thanks to Howe's astute leadership and the Saudi financial backing, Newcastle have been transformed from relegation candidates to silverware winners.

The defeat was another painful blow for Liverpool just days after their Champions League last 16 exit on penalties against Paris Saint-Germain.

But despite failing to win their first trophy under boss Arne Slot, Liverpool still sit 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League, within touching distance of a record-equalling 20th English title.

Advertisement

History for Newcastle

Liverpool are 23 points ahead of sixth-placed Newcastle in the league and hadn't lost to them for 17 games dating back to 2015.

But Howe's men were in no mood to be cowed by past failures

Newcastle fans unveiled a banner before kick-off urging their team to "write your name in the history books".

They rose to the challenge in spectacular fashion, snapping into tackles and counter-attacking with purpose, while Liverpool were sluggish and sloppy in possession.

Bruno Guimaraes had a golden opportunity to reward Newcastle's enterprising start when Burn headed Kieran Trippier's corner towards the Brazil midfielder, but he nodded at Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher from close-range.

Newcastle's desire and drive was clear to see when Joelinton tracked back from midfield to stop Jarell Quansah in his tracks and celebrated with a fist-pumping roar.

Despite nearly being caught out by Burn's aerial prowess once before, Liverpool failed to heed the warning as the towering centre-back put Newcastle ahead in the 45th minute.

Bizarrely left unmarked, with only the diminutive Alex Mac Allister anywhere near him, Burn was allowed to rise unchallenged to meet Tripper's corner as he thumped a powerful header into far corner from 12 yards.

Burn's goal -- Newcastle's first in a cup final since 1976 -- capped an incredible week for the journeyman centre-back, who received his first England call-up on Friday.

With Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah completely anonymous, the lethargic Reds had no answer as Isak put Newcastle into dreamland after 52 minutes.

Jacob Murphy met Tino Livramento's cross with a header that found Isak, who drilled a superb first-time finish past Kelleher from 10 yards.

Chiesa's stoppage-time strike set up an anxious finale, but good things comes to those who wait.

And all across Wembley, Newcastle players and fans celebrated with abandon as a party over half a century in the making got into full swing.