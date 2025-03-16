Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming, Carabao Cup Final: Liverpool take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup 2024-25 final, hoping to win their first trophy of the season, and their first under new manager Arne Slot. Four days after getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 by PSG, Liverpool will be aiming to bring home the Carabao Cup and ease the pain. Newcastle United have reached their second final in this competition in three years, and will be desperate to win. Newcastle have not won a major domestic competition (League Cup or FA Cup) since 1955. Therefore, a win would break a 70-year-drought for the Magpies.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming, Carabao Cup Final 2024-25 Live Telecast, EFL Cup LIVE: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup final match take place?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup final match will take place on Sunday, March 16 (IST).

Where will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup final match be held?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup final match will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

What time will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup final match start?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup final match will start at 10:00 PM (IST).

Advertisement

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup final match?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup final match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup final match?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup final match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)