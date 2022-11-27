Story ProgressBack to home
Belgium vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Belgium Aim To Consolidate Top Spot In Table With Win Over Morocco
FIFA World Cup 2022, Belgium vs Morocco Live: Belgium defeated Canada 1-0 in their opening game of the tournament, while Morocco held Croatia to a goalless draw in their first match.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Belgium vs Morocco: Belgium hold the top spot in Group F table.© AFP
Belgium vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Belgium and Morocco face each other in a Group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The match between the sides takes place at Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar. Belgium defeated Canada 1-0 in their opening game of the tournament, while Morocco held Croatia to a goalless draw in their first match. Belgium are at the top spot in the Group F table, while Morocco hold the third spot. Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard will look to put a better performance in the game after failing to give their best in Belgium's opening game, while Michy Batshuayi will aim to continue his impressive performance. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Belgium and Morocco straight from Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 17:49 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Group F Qualification ScenarioAt present, things in Group F are pretty straightforward. If Belgium go on to beat Morocco today, they will confirm their progression into the Round of 16. A defeat wouldn't end Morocco's hopes entirely but they would hope to win in order to have their fate in their own hands.
- 17:42 (IST)Belgium vs Morocco LIVE: Line-upsHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Belgium vs Morocco match. Here's how the two teams are shaping up:Belgium XI:Courtois, Meunier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Castagne, Witsel, Onana, T. Hazard, De Bruyne, E. Hazard, BatshuayiMorocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah, Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal.
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.