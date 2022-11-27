Belgium vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Belgium and Morocco face each other in a Group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The match between the sides takes place at Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar. Belgium defeated Canada 1-0 in their opening game of the tournament, while Morocco held Croatia to a goalless draw in their first match. Belgium are at the top spot in the Group F table, while Morocco hold the third spot. Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard will look to put a better performance in the game after failing to give their best in Belgium's opening game, while Michy Batshuayi will aim to continue his impressive performance. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Belgium and Morocco straight from Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar:

FIFA World Cup LIVE: Group F Qualification Scenario At present, things in Group F are pretty straightforward. If Belgium go on to beat Morocco today, they will confirm their progression into the Round of 16. A defeat wouldn't end Morocco's hopes entirely but they would hope to win in order to have their fate in their own hands.

November 27 2022 17:42 (IST) Belgium vs Morocco LIVE: Line-ups Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Belgium vs Morocco match. Here's how the two teams are shaping up:

Belgium XI:Courtois, Meunier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Castagne, Witsel, Onana, T. Hazard, De Bruyne, E. Hazard, Batshuayi

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah, Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal. Share Link

