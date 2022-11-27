Japan vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: No goal has been scored in the ongoing match between Japan and Costa Rica. The first-half of play is on. The Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday between the sides is taking place at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan. Japan are at the second spot in the Group E table, while Coasta Rica hold the bottom spot. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)

Japan Starting XI:Gonda, Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo, Endo, Morita, Doan, Kamada, Soma, Ueda

Costa Rica Starting XI: Navas, Watson, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo, Tejeda, Borges; Fuller, Torres; Campbell, Contreras

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Japan and Costa Rica straight from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

FIFA World Cup LIVE: More intent from Japan! Japan created a good opportunity from the left flank, but the eventual pass could not find any of their players. Japan are showing some more intent and have kept the ball the attacking third in the past few minutes.

November 27 2022 16:05 (IST) FIFA World Cup LIVE: Foul given by referee! Japan's Yuto Nagatomo is unconvinced by the referee after receiving a foul for a rough challenge he made in order to gain the ball possession from the opponent player.

November 27 2022 15:58 (IST) FIFA World Cup LIVE: No shots on target! None of the teams has been able to take the shots on target so far. Japan started the game enjoying more ball possession but Costa Rica have made a good comeback.

November 27 2022 15:54 (IST) FIFA World Cup LIVE: Attack from Costa Rica! Costa Rica build an attack from the left flank but the Japanese defence comfortably intercepted their effort to avoid the danger. The scoreline is still 0-0.

FIFA World Cup LIVE: No threat! Celso Borges of Costa Rica took a free kick from the edge of the box after his side was awarded for a foul by Ritsu Doan of Japan. However, the Japanese goalkeeper comfortably negated the threat.

FIFA World Cup LIVE: Match starts! The match between Japan and Costa Rica at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan has kicked off.

November 27 2022 14:57 (IST) FIFA World Cup LIVE: Starting lineups - Japan Starting XI: Gonda, Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo, Endo, Morita, Doan, Kamada, Soma, Ueda

Costa Rica Starting XI: Navas, Watson, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo, Tejeda, Borges; Fuller, Torres; Campbell, Contreras Share Link

FIFA World Cup Live: Welcome guys! Hello guys, welcome to the live blog of the Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica. You will get all the match related updates here. Stay connected!

