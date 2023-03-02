Argentina captain and talisman Lionel Messi will gift a gold iPhone 14 Pro to every member of his team, including support staff, who were part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar last year. According to IDESIGN GOLD's CEO, Benjamin Lyons, Messi had ordered 35 gold iPhone 14 Pros from him, which have been delivered to the former Barcelona star's house in Paris. The devices have the player's names, numbers and the Argentine Football Association's logo engraved on them. Lyons took to social media and shared some sneak peaks of the gold iPhones.

"Anything is possible when you believe @leomessi. 35 gold iPhone 14 Pro delivered to leos house in Paris," Lyons captioned a post on Instagram.

Argentina won their third World Cup title defeating France 4-2 on penalties in the final.

Messi, who plays his club football in France with Paris Saint-Germain, won The Best FIFA men's player prize for 2022 on Monday on the back of his World Cup triumph with La Albiceleste.

It is the second time that Messi has won the honour inaugurated by FIFA in 2016 after football's world governing body split from Ballon d'Or organisers France Football.

The award, which is voted for by national team coaches and captains, journalists and also fans, recognises a year in which the former Barcelona star crowned his glorious career by leading Argentina to victory at the World Cup.

The 35-year-old, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, succeeds Robert Lewandowski on the FIFA honours list, while Barcelona women's team star Alexia Putellas retained the women's prize despite spending the second half of last year out injured.

