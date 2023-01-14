World champions Argentina are facing FIFA disciplinary proceedings for "offensive behaviour" and "fair play violations" during the final match against France in Qatar. Lionel Messi 'completed football' by winning his maiden FIFA World Cup title as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after the scores were tied 3-3 in extra-time. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for France while Messi scored a brace. Angel di Maria was the only other scorer for Argentina. Later, Lionel Messi was also given the Golden Ball as he became the first player in history to be given the honour twice.

According to a FIFA statement, Argentine Football Association has been charged with breaching media and marketing regulations during the tournament.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Regulations in conjunction with the Media and Marketing Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, during the Argentina v. France FIFA World Cup final," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA did not name any specific Argentina player, players or support

in its proceeding. staff It is not clear which players or members of the country's coaching team have been charged with committing offences or what those offences actually are.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez grabbed headlines for making a a lewd gesture after winning the 'Golden Glove' trophy and then also mocked France star Kylian Mbappe in the dressing room. According to a BBC report, an investigation will now be carried out, during which time Argentina will be able to respond to the charges.

