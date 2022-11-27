Croatia vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates:Croatia face Canada in a Group F encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday. Croatia will be coming to this clash after being held to 0-0 draw against Morocco in their opening match. On the other, Canada narrowly lost out to Belgium in their opening game. It will be interesting to see that which side will register their first win of the tournament. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic demanded respect for his 2018 World Cup finalists after Canada boss John Herdman pledged the North American side would beat them in Qatar. Croatia will rely on their captain and Real Madrid star midfielder, Luka Modric, for inspiration. (LIVE MATCHCENTRE)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Croatia and Canada straight from Khalifa International Stadium, in Doha

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo Practicing Hard For Uruguay Showdown