India's vs England 2026: Live Streaming, Telecast, Full Schedule, Squads
India vs England 2026: A total of 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs have been scheduled in the series. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who missed out on his debut against Ireland, is set to be under the spotlight.
- India lost 0-2 to Ireland in the recent T20I series before touring England
- India will play five T20Is and two ODIs in England with no Tests scheduled
- India's 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is under consideration for debut in England
After a 0-2 debacle against Ireland in the T20I series, India begin the tour of England, where the two teams are set to square off in five T20Is and two ODIs, while no Tests are scheduled in this assignment. The T20I series is expected to be a much bigger challenge for India than first anticipated, after Shreyas Iyer's men were swept aside in both matches by Ireland. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India's 15-year-old prodigy who didn't get to make his debut against Ireland, is under the spotlight again. But will he be given a debut?
As for England, the country's cricketing system is currently reeling from the nightclub scandal involving the Test team, which even prompted skipper Ben Stokes to call time on his international career. With skipper Harry Brook, who is also expected to succeed Stokes in the longest format, leading England, there has to be absolute focus on the task at hand, leaving the off-field chatter behind.
India's Tour of England 2026: Full Schedule
1 July 2026: 1st T20I at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street (5:30 PM local / 10:00 PM IST)
4 July 2026: 2nd T20I at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2:30 PM local / 7:00 PM IST)
7 July 2026: 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham (5:30 PM local / 10:00 PM IST)
9 July 2026: 4th T20I at Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (5:30 PM local / 10:00 PM IST)
11 July 2026: 5th T20I at Utilita Bowl, Southampton (2:30 PM local / 7:00 PM IST)
14 July 2026: 1st ODI at Edgbaston, Birmingham (1:00 PM local / 5:30 PM IST)
16 July 2026: 2nd ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (1:00 PM local / 5:30 PM IST)
19 July 2026: 3rd ODI at Lord's Cricket Ground, London (11:00 AM local / 3:30 PM IST)
India's Tour of England 2026: Squads
India T20I Squad
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India ODI Squad
Shubman Gill (Captain), Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar
England Combined Squad
Harry Brook (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Phil Salt (Wicketkeeper), Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Jordan Cox (Wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood
India's Tour of England 2026: Telecast And Live Streaming
The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India's white-ball tour of England. The live streaming of both T20Is and ODIs will be available on the Sony LIV app.