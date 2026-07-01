After a 0-2 debacle against Ireland in the T20I series, India begin the tour of England, where the two teams are set to square off in five T20Is and two ODIs, while no Tests are scheduled in this assignment. The T20I series is expected to be a much bigger challenge for India than first anticipated, after Shreyas Iyer's men were swept aside in both matches by Ireland. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India's 15-year-old prodigy who didn't get to make his debut against Ireland, is under the spotlight again. But will he be given a debut?

As for England, the country's cricketing system is currently reeling from the nightclub scandal involving the Test team, which even prompted skipper Ben Stokes to call time on his international career. With skipper Harry Brook, who is also expected to succeed Stokes in the longest format, leading England, there has to be absolute focus on the task at hand, leaving the off-field chatter behind.

India's Tour of England 2026: Full Schedule

1 July 2026: 1st T20I at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street (5:30 PM local / 10:00 PM IST)

4 July 2026: 2nd T20I at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2:30 PM local / 7:00 PM IST)

7 July 2026: 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham (5:30 PM local / 10:00 PM IST)

9 July 2026: 4th T20I at Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (5:30 PM local / 10:00 PM IST)

11 July 2026: 5th T20I at Utilita Bowl, Southampton (2:30 PM local / 7:00 PM IST)

14 July 2026: 1st ODI at Edgbaston, Birmingham (1:00 PM local / 5:30 PM IST)

16 July 2026: 2nd ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (1:00 PM local / 5:30 PM IST)

19 July 2026: 3rd ODI at Lord's Cricket Ground, London (11:00 AM local / 3:30 PM IST)

India's Tour of England 2026: Squads

India T20I Squad

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India ODI Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar

England Combined Squad

Harry Brook (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Phil Salt (Wicketkeeper), Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Jordan Cox (Wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

India's Tour of England 2026: Telecast And Live Streaming

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India's white-ball tour of England. The live streaming of both T20Is and ODIs will be available on the Sony LIV app.

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