Kuldeep Yadav is facing a tough test. Somehow, he hasn't been able to get a long run in the Indian team XI. India went without the spinner despite Jasprit Bumrah not playing in the third India vs England ODI at Lord's on Sunday. Kuldeep's absence from the entire series has once again put the spotlight on his role under head coach Gautam Gambhir. Since Gambhir took charge on July 9, 2024, Kuldeep has featured in only 38 internationals across formats despite India playing 104 matches during the period.

Former India star Ravichandran Ashwin has given up hope that Kuldeep will get a good run.

"Kuldeep should not be playing at all," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. "There's no need at all. This is a batsman's world, which can never understand a bowler's confidence and rhythm. I am a big Indian cricket buff - I always think about Indian cricket. Even when the IPL is going on, I keep thinking, 'What can it do for Indian cricket?' Kuldeep is at a stage where he'll play until 35 or 36 years of age. He has a good contract; he recently went in the IPL trade - he should have packed his bags and come. Like Mohammad Kaif said, what is the point?"

Ashwin called him the best wrist spinner currently.

"Kuldeep has picked up around 170 wickets from 120 matches. If you look at the wrist spinners across the world, he is even better than Adam Zampa. We consider Adam Zampa one of the better white-ball spinners. He is ahead of all of them," he said.

"Before yesterday, I used to say - Kuldeep should stay there with the kit bag and try to improve his batting. But after yesterday (third ODI), a lot of things changed... In this team, where you don't need batting at number 8 - you went with bowling strength - and even then, after Jasprit Bumrah's absence, you're still not taking Kuldeep Yadav. It means the management's confidence in Kuldeep Yadav is absolutely zero. The team management has no confidence in Kuldeep Yadav at all," he said.

"After we left, where is his chance? He has to be the number one now. But the confidence being shown in him - there's none. What is the point of Kuldeep continuing? What is the direction forward for him?" Ashwin asked.

"I know everyone has their favourites. It's impossible for someone to come and say, 'I'll treat everyone equally.' Without even realizing it, you will have your favourites. That will be there, but this is a case that is very bizarre. Yesterday was a big blow to Kuldeep."

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