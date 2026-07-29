It was a fanboy moment for England's Jos Buttler after he received a signed jersey from veteran India batter Rohit Sharma at Lord's earlier this month. While both players faced each other as rivals on the cricket ground during a three-match ODI series, they shared a heartwarming moment off the field. Buttler approached Rohit, asking the latter for his jersey, and the Indian superstar responded with a sweet gesture. Buttler recently shared an Instagram post about getting the jersey and has now opened up about how it happened.

"He was the one player at the moment whose shirt I don't have and wanted. He absolutely made me nervous as it was Rohit Sharma, an absolute legend. You don't want to come across as disrespectful, which I probably did, because he was probably on an important call," Buttler said on 'For The Love Of Cricket'.

The England wicketkeeper-batter said that he was nervous while asking Rohit for the jersey. He also revealed the behind-the-scenes story.

"India's team manager had actually asked for my shirt at the start of the series for him. So I went across to the Indian dressing room to give him my shirt. I was thinking if Rohit was around, I would get his (jersey) because I wasn't sure I'll play against him again. He wasn't there, and I was hanging around and trying to chat with someone else, just to see if he would come.

"Then I found out he wasn't there and was on the field doing an interview. I then walked down the stairs to our dressing room through the Long Room in the hope that he would be coming back up. And as I came around in the Long Room, Rohit was there but he was on the phone. But I still asked him if I could get his shirt by any chance. He immediately said sorry and put the phone down and agreed to my request. He then went up and did it with a nice message."

India lost the England ODI series 1-2. Rohit Sharma scored 138 off 110 balls in the deciding game, albeit in a losing cause. In the same contest, Buttler smacked 41 not out off 13 balls, which helped England's cause.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'