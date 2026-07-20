Rohit Sharma's retirement talks have stopped, for now. After innings of 11 and 26 in the ODI series against England, several reports claimed that the third ODI at Lord's might be the last time he is picked for India. There were talks about the BCCI selection committee informing the veteran batter that they wanted to 'move on' to other players with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, he responded to the rumours in emphatic fashion.

Sharma scripted history at Lord's, becoming the first Indian to score an ODI century at the iconic venue. The former India skipper smashed a brilliant 138 off 110 balls in the third ODI against England on Sunday, adding another milestone to his illustrious white-ball career.

Though India lost the match and the series, Rohit's performance got everyone talking.

"Ho gaya retirement? Katwali naak? (Are you done with the retirement talks? How's this embarrassment?)," Mohammad Kaif mocked those who were talking about Rohit's retirement.

"Rohit Sharma will decide his own retirement; he has earned that right. He has done so much for India. He will leave on his own terms. Yet, there is so much pressure, with people saying, 'Brother, you're done, just retire.' It was under that very pressure that he scored a century at Lord's in this match," he added.

The former India star also opined that if Shubman Gill and the BCCI offer public backing, then it will be beneficial for all.

"Just imagine if Shubman Gill, as captain, were to openly state in the media that he wants Rohit in the 2027 World Cup, if the BCCI declared that no one should question Rohit Sharma, affirming their full support and stating he can play as long as he wishes, then just imagine what he would achieve. Right now, he is under pressure, feeling like no one is standing by him, that everyone is just waiting for him to fail so they can drop him," he said.

"Yet, even under that pressure, he has managed to score a century. Once he realises that his team, captain, coach, and the BCCI are all standing firmly behind him, he will scale the Himalayas. He is the kind of player who would give his all for the cause. Hopefully, from this point on, everyone will maintain some calm and allow him to play with peace of mind.

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