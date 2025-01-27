Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has recalled ex-India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's words praising Tilak Varma, following the youngster's heroics in the second T20I against England on Saturday. Tilak is thriving in his new role as India's designated no. 3 in T20I. On Saturday, he hit a brilliant 55-ball 72 not out, laced with four boundaries and five sixes, to help India chase down 166 with two wickets and four balls to spare. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit recalled how Azharuddin spoke highly about Tilak, who had not made his India debut back then.

"When I interviewed Mohammad Azharuddin, he took the name of Tilak Varma when he was nothing, playing only in IPL. He said, 'There is Tilak Varma, watch him [play]' and now it's come true," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Sharing his views on Tilak's performances at no. 3, Basit credit India head coach Gautam Gambhir for using the left-right combination wisely.

"Duniya ek numbari to Tilak Varma teen nambari (If the World No.1, then Tilak Varma is No. 3.) You'll ask what did I say? It's because he is performing back-to-back since he's come at No. 3. You saw [in the match], that Gautam used the left-right combination [well]. (Varma) Played well, what a match," he added.

Since being promoted to no. 3 during the tour of South Africa last year, Tilak smashed two consecutive centuries against the Proteas.

After his knock against England in Chennai, Tilak admitted that India captain Suryakumar Yadav giving him the number three position has been the turning point of his batting career in the shortest format.

His stats as a number three batter now read as 419 runs in 11 innings with an average of 69.83 and strike-rate of 171.02.

"When Surya bhai gave me that No.3 position in South Africa, it was a turning point for me. So, I would like to congratulate and thank Surya bhai for that. As for this series, there is a left-right combination going on, so wherever I am needed, I am there. The flexibility is good, and I am adapting well to it. I am always ready," said Tilak.