Virat Kohli stunned the cricketing world as the Indian cricket team star batter announced his retirement from Tests. Kohli, who is considered to be one of the greatest batters of the modern era, took the decision just ahead of the five-match Test series against England. Kohli struggled massively in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in 2024 and his dismal run triggered a lot of criticism from both fans as well as experts. Former South Africa batter Daryll Cullinan, however, claimed that Kohli's retirement was not unexpected given his recent run of form and struggles.

"His retirement didn't really come as a surprise to me. We've seen in recent times he's battled a bit at Test cricket. And what happens, I believe, as a batsman too, or sportsman or cricketer, is that when you are constantly working on your game and physically staying in shape and mentally dealing with anxiety at Test cricket, you get to a point where you don't want to put in that work to get yourself out of a bad rut or find some form again. You don't feel you want to do it anymore. I think that's as much whether it's injury or a really bad run which ends your career," Cullinan told Hindustan Times.

Kohli had a stellar red-ball career but his performances towards the latter half were not quite as impressive with his weakness against deliveries outside the off stump becoming a major talking point.

"I think he probably got to that stage. He has a big life now outside of cricket, and he's playing white ball cricket and probably felt, well, you know, it's time to move on, family and all these things kind of play on your mind. So the thing too is that you don't want to leave when it's too late," added Cullinan.

"And the series in England would have been hard work for him. And he's had his struggles there in the past. And particularly with pace or movement or seeing, he would have had to have really put in the time and the hours to have a good series and to play well. So I think weighing up all the considerations, I think that's why he decided now's the time," he concluded.