Rohit Sharma's Test retirement has not only created the void of a veteran batter but has also left India searching for a new captain in the format. Taking over the duties from Virat Kohli in 2022, Rohit led the team for three years before he called time on his Test career. To make things poorer for India, Kohli, another veteran player and certainly one of the greats of the game, too quit the format. Shubman Gill has emerged as a front-runner to lead India in Tests, with the names of Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant also being discussed.

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has named a unique choice that he feels should be considered for the team's Test captaincy. Ashwin named Jadeja for the role, backing him with the fact that he is the most experienced guy in the team after the departure of Rohit and Virat.

"We should not say this, Ravindra Jadeja is the most experienced person in that team. If you're willing to train a new guy, Jadeja could do captaincy for two years with a vice-captain under him. It will seem like I'm throwing in a wildcard," said Ashwin on YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"We all wish to captain India after playing for the team. Jadeja too must be having that dream. He has also captained Chennai Super Kings, although that did not go well. I'm not saying he should become captain, but definitely be considered," he added.

With both Rohit and Virat leaving the Test format, the focus has entirely shifted on head coach Gautam Gambhir, who will have to create a new-look squad. Ashwin said that Gambhir will have a huge role in India's captaincy pick.

"Whatever team gets selected will be the team of Gautam Gambhir. The most experienced player apart from Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah is Gambhir only. He will have huge say in the appointment of captain as he has to groom the side," Ashwin explained.

India start their campaign in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle with a five-match series against England, starting June 20. It will be a huge test for the Gambhir-coached side as it will be touring England without two veteran players Kohli and Rohit.