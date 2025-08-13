Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan produced a true brain fade moment in the third ODI against West Indies on Tuesday, incurring a first-ball duck. Up against an in-form Jayden Seales, Rizwan came out to bat after the dismissal of Abdullah Shafique who was also dismissed for a duck by Seales. Facing an in-swinging delivery from Seales, Rizwan made a brain-fade decision as he left the delivery before it hit the top of the stumps. The batter was stunned to see the ball move, the way it did, giving cricket fans on social media another opportunity to troll him.

Pakistan haven't been at their best for a while. Before the start of the ODI series, the team somehow managed to beat West Indies 2-1 in a T20I assignment. After winning the first ODI, Pakistan suffered humiliating defeats in the following two matches, with the final match on Tuesday truly seeing the hosts make a gigantic comeback.

Seeing Rizwan's bizarre decision-making, fans trolled the Pakistan skipper on social media. The decision to leave Seales' in-swinging delivery can very well win the 'worst leave of the year' award.

"We had a team plan from before. We just tried to execute it to the best of our ability. The analyst and the bowling coach just showed me the line that works in ODI cricket. I am working on it. We wanted to keep the stumps in play. The pitch was a little up and down. Especially in ODI cricket, I have learnt the length to bowl. It takes a lot of time and training. We keep our loads high, and it is paying off," Seales said after winning the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, on the other hand, lauded Seales, admitting that the pacer troubled his team entire series.

"We understood this was the third game given that a Test across four innings was played on this deck. The momentum in the last 10 overs took it away as we were on top for the first 40 overs. We thought 220 was chaseable here. The credit goes to them. Credit to Hope. The execution was good but the edges went in their favour. Hope batted well and played some good shots. We had Ayub and Salman bowling. We thought Abrar would come and bowl. But Hope batted well and hence he didn't complete his overs. Seales was bowling well. He troubled us through the series. We needed partnerships and needed to spend some time," he said.