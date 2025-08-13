Just weeks after the two India vs Pakistan matches in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 were abandoned due to Indian players' refusal to play against Pakistan, Harbhajan Singh has reiterated his stance of boycotting Indo-Pak cricket. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, etc. refused to play against Pakistan in the WCL, triggering a big debate on social media. However, shortly afterwards, the Asia Cup 2025 schedule was announced, with India and Pakistan drawn in the same group. As former cricketers, fans and pundits debate the Indo-Pak clash in the Asia Cup, Harbhajan isn't happy with the BCCI's stance.

Sharing his blunt take on the topic, the former India off-spinner said that while our soldiers are trying to protect the nation from Pakistan, a cricketing contest between the two nations doesn't make sense, no matter the stage.

"They need to understand what is important and what is not. This is as simple as that. For me, the soldier who stands on the border, whose family often doesn't get to see him, who sometimes sacrifices his life and never returns home - their sacrifice is so immense for all of us. Compared to that, this is a very small thing, that we can't skip playing one cricket match. It's a very small matter," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"Our government has the same stance, 'Khoon aur paani ek saath nahi beh sakte.' (blood and sweat cannot co-exist). It cannot be the case that there's fighting on the border, tensions between the two nations, and we go to play cricket. Until these big issues are resolved, cricket is a very small matter. The nation always comes first," he added.

While the BCCI has its 'cricketing reasons' to go ahead with the planned schedule, Harbhajan doesn't feel anything is 'bigger than the nation'.

"Whatever our identity is, it's because of this country. Whether you are a player, an actor, or anyone else, no one is bigger than the nation. The country comes first, and the duties we owe to it must be fulfilled. Cricket match na khelna bahut maamuli si cheez hai desh ke saamne (Not playing a cricket match is nothing compared to the importance of the nation)," said the former India spinner, who has more than 400 Test wickets to his name.

"They need to understand what is important and what is not. This is as simple as that. For me, humare desh ka wo jawan jo sarhad par khada hua hai, unki families jo kayi baar unko nahi dekh paati hain, unki shahadat ho jaati hai, wo ghar wapas nahi laut paate hain - unki itni badi sacrifice hoti hai hum sabke liye. Toh ye to bahut chhoti si baat hai ki hum ek cricket match na chhod sakein (For me, the soldier who stands on the border, whose family often doesn't get to see him, who sometimes sacrifices his life and never returns home - their sacrifice is so immense for all of us)," he said.

"Humare sarhad pe bhai khade hue hain, jo hume protect kar rahe hain, humare desh ko protect kar rahe hain — unke hausle dekho, wo kitna bada dil leke waha pe khade hue hain. Aur unke parivaar par kya beetati hai jab wo ghar wapas nahi aate. Aur hum cricket khelne chale jaate hain [At the border, our brothers are standing, protecting us and our country. Look at their courage, the big hearts with which they serve. Think about what their families go through when they don't return home. And here we are, playing cricket]," he said.

The Turbanator also stressed on the need to boycott whatever Pakistan says or does on national media.

"As I said, cricketers shouldn't be shaking hands with the Pakistan players, but the media shouldn't be showing them and their reactions on television, either. They are sitting in their country and can say whatever they want, but we shouldn't be highlighting them," he added.

The group stage match between India and Pakistan will be played in Dubai on September 14.