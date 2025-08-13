Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Tymal Mills made headlines recently by becoming the first cricketer to join OnlyFans, a website primarily known for adult content. However, just days later, Mills has suffered a stumbling block. The English pacer has been banned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to promote his OnlyFans account logo on his bat while playing in 'The Hundred'. This comes despite Mills clarifying that there won't be any explicit adult content on his account.

According to a report by BBC Sport, the ECB's decision to ban Mills from promoting OnlyFans on his bat stems from the cricket board's belief that the website does not align with the "family-friendly nature of The Hundred".

The report also further stated that Mills has understood the decision made by ECB, and as a result, has not displayed the logo on his bat on the first couple of matches of The Hundred 2025.

The 33-year-old Mills, who was once purchased for a whopping Rs 12 crore by RCB ahead of IPL 2017, has previously stated that his decision to join OnlyFans has a cricket and lifestyle motive to it.

"This is all about pure cricket and lifestyle material. It's uncharted territory but it's something I'm really excited about," Mills had told The Athletic.

"What I'll be doing will be far from that. When you lift the lid and speak to them and understand where they want to go and what the potential is, it really is exciting," Mills had further said.

Mills had also stated that he would make subscriptions to his page mostly free, and use the platform to provide an insight into the life of a cricketer.

"I'm going to try to push the envelope and do stuff that hasn't been done before. Players speak before and after games in the media but it's often manicured, generic stuff. I can use this platform to talk about what I'm thinking and use footage and images to illustrate the good and bad of life as a cricketer," Mills had said.

The left-arm fast bowler, meanwhile, played a starring role for The Hundred franchise Southern Brave in their opening match victory over Manchester Originals. Mills finished with figures of 3/22. He even chipped in with six crucial runs for his team.

Mills played a total of 10 IPL matches for RCB and MI combined, picking up 11 wickets.