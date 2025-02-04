India have unearthed another stunning T20 talent in the form of Abhishek Sharma. After a topsy-turvy start to the T20I series against England, Abhishek showed once again why he is so highly rated in the shortest format. The opening batter hit a mind-boggling 54-ball 135 as India secured a stunning 150-run victory against England in the 5th and final T20I of the series in Mumbai on Sunday. Seeing Abhishek teach the Brendon McCullum-coached England a new 'Bazball' lesson, the batter's mentor Yuvraj Singh shared a worthy post, praising the southpaw.

Abhishek, who shares an excellent bond with Yuvraj, one of India's finest middle-order batters ever, gave an epic reply upon seeing the post.

"Well played @IamAbhiSharma4! That's where I want to see you! Proud of you," Yuvraj posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Well played @IamAbhiSharma4! That's where I want to see you! Proud of you #IndVSEng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 2, 2025

"I think this is the first time Yuvraj has tweeted something without adding 'I will send a chappal.' Finally, he is proud of me. So I'm very happy," said Abhishek after the match.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir also doffed his hat to Abhishek, saying he hasn't seen a better T20 hundred than the one scored by the young opener.

"I haven't seen a better T20 hundred (Abhishek's ton) against bowlers who are bowling at 140-150 kph consistently. They (these players) have played a lot of cricket against each other. That's all Indian cricket is all about us. When results start going your way, everything goes well. Our players know what it means to represent 140-150 crore Indians. For me having Bishnoi and Varun bowling in tandem was really important. We want to try as hard as possible with the bat.

"It's about the top seven going hard. He (Dube) probably bowled four overs today (laughs.) There is no fixed batting order apart from the openers and that's what T20 cricket is all about. We want to play as aggressively as we can in the ODIs, want to entertain the crowd," Gambhir said after the game to the broadcaster.