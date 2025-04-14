West Indies cricket icon Chris Gayle backed star Indian batting pair Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to continue in Tests during the tour to England, saying the longer they are around, the better for the cricketing world. Gayle was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the second season of the Pro Cricket League, in which he will play for Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers. Speaking to ANI about the celebrated pair of batters, who have caught flak for their poor Test returns, Gayle said, "Of course they are still going, these guys still have a lot of cricket in them. Don't push them out. The cricketing world needs those guys as much as possible. It is great to have them around still. They still bring a lot of value to international cricket. There is always going to be someone after, but the longer they are around, the better it is for the cricketing world."

The India's tour of England this year of five Tests will kickstart India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle from June 20 onwards.

However, the Indian camp has a big worry to tackle before the series: the form of veterans Rohit and Virat in Tests, which has nosedived heavily, contributing to the team's first-ever series whitewash at home last year to New Zealand and their missing out on the WTC final for this year.

The 2024-25 season of Tests was miserable for 'Ro-Ko'. While Rohit scored just 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93 with the best score of 52, Virat scored a shambolic 382 runs in 10 matches and 19 innings at an average of 22.87, with just a century and fifty each.

While Rohit's Test form underwent a dip just during the last few months, Virat's struggles to regain his dominance in whites have been longer. Since the start of 2020, Virat has averaged just 30.72 in 39 Tests, scoring 2,028 runs with only three centuries and nine fifties to show for it.

Speaking about the start made by his former Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing season, Gayle backed Rajat Patidar led side to go all the way under a "young, positive" captain.

"They have got a beautiful start, beating Chennai in Chennai (in their second match). That is fantastic. I am still backing them. Hopefully they go all the way this time. The young captain (Rajat Patidar) looks really good and positive. I hope he continues that. The senior guys around him are going to support him."

So far, RCB is at third spot in the points table, with four wins and two losses.

Gayle also hailed compatriot and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran as the best T20 batter on the planet, saying, "He is striking the ball so well. Maybe he can get 175-180 on his day. He is in good form. It is good to see him score runs so consistently."

In the ongoing season, Pooran is at the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard for most runs, with 349 runs in six matches at an average of 69.80 and a strike rate of over 215. He has smashed four fifties so far, with best score of 87*. He has smashed 26 fours and 31 sixes in IPL 2025 so far.

Since his start last year, Pooran has dominated the batting charts with 2,981 runs in 93 matches and 90 innings at an average of 42.58 and a strike rate of above 162. He has scored a century and 22 fifties and hit 218 sixes, the most by a batter.

'The Universe Boss' was also appreciative of Indian left-hander Abhishek Sharma's explosive 141 in just 55 balls (with 14 fours and 10 sixes) that helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) make a lightwork of 246 run target set by Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"I swear I did not see it but that is a fantastic innings. 141 in 55 balls is great. Travis Head and he are going all guns blazing and are a great opening pair. It is great to see these left handers, including Pooran, dominate the IPL," he concluded.