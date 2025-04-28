Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the team management needs to be extremely cautious with how they manage the workload of Jasprit Bumrah during the upcoming Test series against England. Bumrah had a prolonged absence due to injury following the Test series against Australia and even in the past, he ended up missing a number of tournaments during to similar concerns. Shastri emphasised on the importance of managing Bumrah's workload during the series against England and said that he should play two Test matches at a time to maintain his fitness.

"I would be very, very careful [with Bumrah]," Shastri said on The ICC Review.

"I would give him two Test matches at a time and then wait for the break. Ideally, make him play four. You'll be tempted to make him play five if he starts off in a great manner, but it's how his body pulls up. He should be given the first opportunity to say, 'Yes, a little, [I am] feeling the niggle. A break would help.' Give him that break."

The series against England will have major importance for the Indian cricket team after failing to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) Final following the series loss against Australia.

"I think with Siraj, Jasprit and Mohammed Shami, these three, if they are fully fit, they will give England heaps of problems," Shastri said.

"It's a quality, top-class pace attack when you get these three fit. And what I like about Siraj, I'm glad he was hurt after being put out, not in the side for the Champions Trophy. That's what you want.

"For him to go back to the drawing board and come back the way he has, there's a spring in his stride, the pace is up there, and he means business game after game. And that is perfect from India's point of view with England coming up.