Remember when Yuvraj Singh smashed 36 runs off Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup? Jasprit Bumrah did not quite do a repeat performance of the feat, but came close, as he smashed 29 runs off the England pacer in an over on Day 2 of the ongoing 5th Test in Birmingham. There were six extras, which took the total runs conceded in the over to 35, making it the most expensive over in Test cricket. Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar led the Twitter reactions after the thrilling over in which Bumrah punished the short ball barrage by Broad.

"Kya yeh Yuvi hai ya Bumrah!? 2007 ki yaad dilaa di..(Is this Yuvi or Bumrah!? Reminded me of 2007)," tweeted Sachin.

Wasim Jaffer also tweeted about the incident, sharing a hilarious video to sum up what happened.

Stuart Broad trying to bounce Bumrah be like #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Gfpr0Snqs8 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 2, 2022

Here are some more reactions:

BOOM What play, captain saab! @Jaspritbumrah93 Kamaal karta. 35 runs off Broad's over in a Test match!#INDvENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 2, 2022

Stuart Broad after facing the assault from Bumrah- 35 in an over.. haha pic.twitter.com/68kQft72SM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2022

You can't be serious. 35 runs of that over, most of it courtesy Jasprit Bumrah. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 2, 2022

Bumrah, in his first match as India captain, hit an unbeaten 31 off just 16 deliveries to help provide some crucial runs at the bottom of the order as India made 416 in their first innings.

India were in trouble at 98/5 on Day 1, before Rishabh Pant's scintillating century helped revive them.

Pant smashed 146 off 111 as he put on a 222-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja went on to hit a century of his own on Day 2, having resumed from his overnight score of 83.

Bumrah then went on to remove both England openers before rain interrupted play shortly after the second session resumed.