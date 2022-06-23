Ahead of their rescheduled fifth Test against England, Team India face Leicestershire in a four-day Tour match, starting later on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led side arrived in England last week and have been preparing in full swing for the much-awaited Edgbaston Test. In a video shared by the BCCI on their official Twitter handle, the Indian players were seen sweating it out at the Uptonsteel Cricket Ground in order to get match ready. "The grind is on. #TeamIndia sweat it out in the nets in the lead up to the rescheduled fifth #ENGvIND Test," the BCCI captioned the video.

While Rohit will lead the Indian team, former captain Virat Kohli is also set to return to action for the first time since the conclusion of IPL 2022.

Both Rohit and Kohli had missed the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Interestingly, the likes Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will play for the County side, led by Sam Evans.

This will be the only warm-up game for the Indian team before their rescheduled fifth Test against England in Edgbaston, starting July 1.

The fifth Test was postponed last year due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. India lead the series 2-1.

India's squad for the rescheduled fifth Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)