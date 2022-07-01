The term of 'corridor of uncertainty' has been used in cricket for several years now and it is often employed to talk about fast bowlers bowling in the channel outside the off stump. It's a line of bowling which keeps the batter thinking whether to push at the delivery or not. One of the finest exponents of this line of bowling was the former Australian great Glenn McGrath, who had made career out of dismissing batters behind the wicket, after inducing an edge off their bat. James Anderson is another bowler who has dismissed scores of batters by bowling that outside off stump line in Test cricket.

The 39-year-old bowler has picked the most wickets in Test cricket against India and he came back to haunt the team during the 5th Test at Edgbaston, which got underway in Friday.

On the second ball of the seventh over, Anderson bowled a good-length delivery and it shaped away a bit and the angle drew Gill into hanging his bat outside the off stump. It is important to note that the ball had some bounce as well and Gill just managed to get an edge and a comfortable catch was handed to Zak Crawley at second slip.

Gill departed after scoring just 17. After the dismissal, England coach Brendon McCullum was seen having a laugh along with the members of the support staff. It is important to note that McCullum was Gill's coach during IPL 2021.

India have gone in with a 4-man pace attack with Shardul Thakur playing as the fast-bowling all-rounder. In a big decision India decided to leave out Ravichandran Ashwin as they have picked Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI.

First-time captain Jasprit Bumrah revealed at the toss that Cheteshwar Pujara will open the innings. Pujara has made a comeback into the Test team after scoring bagful of runs in the English County Championships.

India are currently leading the five-match Test series after having won Tests at Lord's and Oval last year.