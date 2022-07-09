India on Thursday thoroughly beat England in the first T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton to lead the three-match series 1-0. It was a team effort from the Rohit Sharma-led side that helped it win the game comfortably by 50 runs. While Hardik Pandya shone with his all-round performances -- 51 off 33 with the bat and 4/33 with the ball -- the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal too had a good game in their respective departments.

The Indian team management will have some good selection headaches in the second T20I as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will be back to the Indian squad after the break that was given to them for workload management.

Here's what we think could be India's XI for the second T20I against England:

Rohit Sharma (c): The Indian skipper looked in good touch during his 14-ball 24 against England in the first T20I. Though he had a good time as skipper by becoming the first captain to register 13 T20I wins in a row, Rohit would be eager to achieve some batting milestones as well.

Ishan Kishan: The southpaw failed to make an impact in the first match with his 8-run knock that came off 10 balls. He will also be raring to provide India with a solid start with a veteran Rohit at the other end.

Virat Kohli: Though Deepak Hooda has done nothing wrong with the opportunities he has got so far for India of late, he is likely to make place for Kohli, who will be returning to the playing XI after missing the last match.

Suryakumar Yadav: The right-hander once again hogged the limelight with his 360-degrees batting. Against England in the first T20I, Suryakumar played a 39-run knock off 19 balls and the confidence in his batting was clear to the eye.

Hardik Pandya: The biggest thing that would have mattered for the player and India is the return of Hardik the bowler, who was missing of late. Hardik registered 4/33 with the ball after hitting his maiden T20I fifty in the first innings.

Dinesh Karthik: The team management might focus on giving more game time to Dinesh Karthik. He has looked good in the limited amount of batting opportunities he has got and would be raring to explore more before the T20 World Cup kicks off. Meanwhile, Karthik will also have to focus on his wicketkeeping, which could have been better in the first T20I against England.

Axar Patel: The southpaw had an average game against England in the first T20I. He scored 17 runs off 12 balls and conceded 23 runs off his two overs he bowled in the match.

Harshal Patel: The right-arm pacer returned figures of 1/24 in his three overs. He has picked wickets for India on a consistent basis but has also leaked runs on some occasions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The right-arm swing bowler was in vintage form during the first T20I against England. Even the opponent captain Jos Buttler, who he got out for a golden duck, was full of praise for him. Bhuvneshwar returned figures of 1/10 in his three overs but his performance was way above the stats.

Jasprit Bumrah: The right-arm pacer will be returning to the Indian squad after being rested for the first T20I as a part of workload management. After a modest IPL 2022, Bumrah would be raring to regain his white-ball supremacy. He is expected to enter into the playing XI in place of Arshdeep Singh, who is not in the squad for the second and third T20Is against England.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg spinner continues to grow in confidence with each passing match. In the first T20I against England, Chahal returned figures of 2/32 in his four overs. He has been a consistent wicket-taker for India.