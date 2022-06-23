When India play in their Test whites, it is an odd sight indeed to see Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of captain Rohit Sharma. But that was exactly what happened during the tour game between India and Leicestershire that started on Thursday. India are playing Leicestershire in a four-day practice match at Grace Road, and some Indian players like Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara and Prasidh Krishna are playing for the County side. So when Rohit Sharma skied an attempted pull off Leicestershire pacer Roman Walker and the ball was eventually caught, Pant was seen cheering the slips cordon on, while Bumrah was the first to excitedly congratulate the bowler.

Rohit Sharma hit three boundaries and was dismissed for 25. He was the second batter to fall after fellow opener Shubman Gill was dismissed by Will Davis for 21.

Hanuma Vihari was quick to follow them to the hut, falling for 3 to Walker.

Prasidh Krishna then removed Shreyas Iyer for a duck, before Ravindra Jadeja became Walker's third victim for a run-a-ball 13.

India are playing the practice match against Leicestershire ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham, which begins on July 1.

India were leading the series 2-1 last year when the fifth match was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.