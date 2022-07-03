Known for his bowling exploits, stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah produced a counter-attacking knock on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Bumrah broke West Indies batting great Brian Lara's record for most runs scored in an over in Test cricket, scoring 29 runs off Stuart Broad's over, which eventually yielded 35 runs, including six extra runs. Taking to Twitter, Former India batter Virender Sehwag reacted to Bumrah's exploits against Broad in the first session on Day 2.

Drawing reference to Yuvraj Singh's 36-run over against Broad at the 2007 World T20, Sehwag shared a hilarious meme from a famous Bollywood movie titled "Dhamaal".

"Pata nahi, aisi dangerous situations me main automatically kaise aage aa jata hoon (I don't know how I automatically get stuck in such dangerous situations)," the meme was captioned.

Stuart Broad after facing the assault from Bumrah- 35 in an over.. haha pic.twitter.com/68kQft72SM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2022

Bumrah remained unbeaten on 31 as India went on to post a total of 416 in the first innings.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja had scored centuries to rescue India from a tricky position.

India were 98 for five at one stage before Pant and Jadeja stitched 222 runs to put India in the driving seat.

For England, James Anderson bagged his 32 five-for, while Matthew Potts also took two wickets.

In reply, England were 60 for three before rain forced early Tea on Day 2.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were batting unbeaten on 19 and six, respectively.

Bumrah took all three wickets to dismiss Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope.