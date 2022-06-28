India's rescheduled Test against England starts on July 1 but before that there are questions marks on the availabililty on captain Rohit Sharma. In a mail sent by BCCI early on Sunday morning, it was confirmed that the Rohit was down with COVID-19. The rescheduled test in the final fixtre of the Test series that the Indian cricket team is leading 2-1 and was stalled last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. If India wins or even draws the final Test, it result in their fourth-ever Test series win in England.

However, Rohit's COVID-19 positive case has complicated matters for the Indian cricket team. But in a photo posted on his Instagram story it can be seen that Rohit Sharma is giving thumbs up and is smiling in his room.

pening batter Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's Test squad for the rescheduled match against England, as a cover for captain Rohit Sharma who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Mayank's addition was important as designated vice-captain KL Rahul is also out injured and that leaves India with only one regular opening batter in the squad in Shubman Gill.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's Test squad for the rescheduled fifth Test as cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19. Mayank has left for the UK and will link up with the squad in Birmingham," BCCI said in an official release.

Rohit Sharma played in the tour game against Leicestershire. He scored 25 in India's first innings but didn't bat in the second innings. BCCI confirmed that he had tested positive on Sunday.

Here is India's revised Test squad for the match.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal