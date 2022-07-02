Rishabh Pant was in destructive mood on Day 1 of the ongoing 5th England vs India Test at Edgbaston as he led India's counter-attack with a scintillating century. With India reeling at 98/5 at one point, Pant slammed 146 off just 111 deliveries as he put on a 222-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja to help take India to 338/7 at Stumps. During his stunning knock, Pant hit 19 fours and four sixes. In the process, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest Indian to hit 100 sixes in international cricket.

While the legendary Tendulkar had achieved the feat at the age of 25, Pant got to the milestone at 24.

Pant now has 48 sixes in Tests, 24 in ODIs and 31 in T20Is.

Pant had 99 sixes in international cricket before the Edgbaston test and reached the three-figure mark with a maximum off Jack Leach in the 37th over.

It was also the first six of the match.

Pant's belligerent knock rescued India from a precarious position after James Anderson and Matthew Potts ran through the visitors' top order in Birmingham.

While Anderson bagged the wickets of Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer, Potts accounted for Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli.

Pant then took the attack to the England bowlers, with Jadeja providing able support from the other side.

The southpaw brought up his century in 89 deliveries, making it the fastest-ever by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

He then upped the tempo even more before eventually edging a delivery flighted up outside off-stump by Joe Root.

This was Rishabh Pant's fifth Test century and third against England.