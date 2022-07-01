The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England will start on Friday at Edgbaston, Birmingham and it would be interesting to see whether Team India manages to win their first Test series in England for the first time since 2007. Currently, India have a 2-1 lead in the series after having the won the Tests at Lord's and Oval last year. Ahead of the game, England Cricket's Twitter handle shared a video from the Trent Bridge Test last year where James Anderson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

Anderson had dismissed Pujara and Kohli on successive deliveries in the 41st over of the first innings. Pujara scored 4 while Kohli went first ball for a duck.

2 wickets in 2 balls



Anderson gets Pujara and Kohli!



pic.twitter.com/At0O1ZBcjw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 1, 2022

The Trent Bridge Test last year had ended as a draw and after that India went on to win at Lord's to gain a 1-0 lead in the series.

England won the third Test but India then won at the Oval to take a 2-1 lead. After that, the fifth Test had to be postponed after few positive COVID-19 cases within the Indian camp.

Talking about the rescheduled Test, Jasprit Bumrah would lead in place of Rohit Sharma. The announcement that Bumrah will lead in Rohit's absence came just moments ahead of the captain's press conference on the eve of the match. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been named as the vice-captain for the match.

Bumrah will be the first fast bowler to lead India in a Test match since Kapil Dev and will be the 36th Test captain of India.