Rain had led to early Lunch and delayed resumption on Day 1 of the rescheduled 5th Test between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham and the weather is expected to interrupt play on Day 2 as well. As per Accuweather, Birmingham is expected to be partly cloudy with showers during the first hour of scheduled play, and then stay cloudy. Showers are again expected at 3 pm local time (7:30 pm IST). Play was extended by half an hour on Friday and the same may happen on Saturday as well if rain interrupts the match.

On Day 1, India were reeling at 98/5, but a whirlwind century from Rishabh Pant, with support from Ravindra Jadeja, helped take the visitors to 338/7 at Stumps.

Pant, who smashed 146 off 111 deliveries, put on a 222-run stand with Jadeja.

It was the 24-year-old's fifth Test century and fourth away from home.

He hit 19 fours and four sixes as he put the pressure back on the English bowlers.

While Pant fell to Joe Root, Jadeja finished the day unbeaten on 83.

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to field.

James Anderson removed India's openers Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara opened in place of Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the match with COVID-19.

Matthew Potts then sent Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli packing before Anderson got rid of Shreyas Iyer.

Promoted

After Pant's dismissal, Shardul Thakur also fell, with Ben Stokes getting his first wicket of the match.

Jadeja and Mohammed Shami will resume batting when play begins on Day 2.